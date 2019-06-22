Village Reaches New $255K Agreement For PFOA Expenses

By Doug La Rocque and from a

Village of Hoosick Falls Press Release

The interim agreement with Saint Gobain and Honeywell, approved by the Village Board at a special meeting Wednesday, June 19, includes $185,000 for past costs the Village took on as a result of the PFOA contamination, and $70,000 in anticipated costs related to the operation and maintenance of the GAC filtration system for the current fiscal year.