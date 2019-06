Duncan’s Dairy Bar Celebrates 80 Years

By Doug La Rocque

Opened in the spring of 1939 by John Duncan and his wife Ruth, the venerable Brunswick eatery started out as ice cream parlor, with the Duncan’s expanding their dining room sometime in the 1950’s to serve breakfast and lunch. Their grandson, John Squadrito, who now owns the establishment, has since expanded the menu and offers dinner most night as well.