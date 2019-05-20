The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

New “Welcome to Hoosick” Sign At Junction of 22&7

By Leave a Comment

by Alex Brooks

On Wednesday April 17 Hoosick Town Councilmen Bill Hanselman, Jerry McAuliffe and Eric Sheffer installed the new “Welcome to Hoosick” sign at the intersection of Routes 7 and 22 near the highway bridge over the Hoosic River.

You must be logged in to view this article.