Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Doggone, What A Great Listener! Submitted by Rachel Turetsky Crosby, a five-year-old Labradoodle, is a therapy dog and along with her trainer Paul Raider, provides a comforting atmosphere for students at Berlin Elementary to practice their reading skills. You must be logged in to view this article.
Debate Over Green Light Bill Comes To Troy By Amy L. Modesti The debate over providing a New York State’s driver’s license to an illegal immigrant continued Wednesday, April 24 at the Rensselaer County Department of Motor Vehicles. You must be logged in to view this article.
No Tax Hike In Village Budget By Doug La Rocque The debate at the Monday evening, April 30, special Village Board meeting was never about the proposed tax rate in the 2019-2020 budget, all agreed that would stay at a zero percent increase. You must be logged in to view this article.
Budget Passes With 1.36% Tax Levy Increase by Alex Brooks The final version of the Budget for the 2019-20 school year was approved by the Hoosick Falls School board at its April 18 meeting. You must be logged in to view this article.
HFCS Unveils First Draft of 2019-20 Budget by Alex Brooks Hoosick Falls Central Schools Business Administrator Emily Sanders presented a first draft of next year’s budget, which showed a total increase in spending of 0.4%, or $102,097. You must be logged in to view this article.
From January 9 through January 18, the Junior National Honor Society members collected pasta for Hoosick Area Churches Assocation Food Pantry You must be logged in to view this article.