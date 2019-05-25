The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Edward “Ike” Powers Named Parade Grand Marshall

By Leave a Comment

American Legion Hoosick Post 40 is proud to announce that Edward “Ike” Powers has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, in Hoosick Falls.

You must be logged in to view this article.