Delgado Holds Town Hall At HFCS

By Doug La Rocque

19th District Congressional Representative Antonio Delgado took questions from an audience of slightly more than 50 people on Monday evening, April 22, as he held his second Rensselaer County Town Hall session in the auditorium of the Hoosick Falls Central School. Mr. Delgado opened the meeting by expounding upon his reaction to the recently released Mueller report on Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election.