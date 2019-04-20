The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Berlin Town Board

Smile, You Are On Berlin’s Cameras

By Doug La Rocque

With all the issues the Berlin Town Board has had to deal with the past year, no one seemed to mind that the Thursday, April 11 meeting went very quickly with no major issues to tackle.

