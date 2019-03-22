The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Berlin Free Town Library Hosts Smart Phone Photo Contest

By Leave a Comment

By Amy Modesti 

It was a festive St. Patrick’s Day at the Berlin Free Town Library. Residents gathered at the facility to listen to Irish music and celebrate the library’s 125th Anniversary with its first ever “Smart Phone Photo Contest.” 

You must be logged in to view this article.