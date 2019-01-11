The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Hoosick Falls Village Board

By Leave a Comment

Sewer Project Bids Delayed

By Doug La Rocque

Mayor Rob Allen told the Village Board Tuesday night, January 8, that the bids for the pipeline portion of the sewer project are in, and the good news is they are lower than expected.

You must be logged in to view this article.