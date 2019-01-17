U. S. Senator Gillibrand Forms Exploratory Committee

Compiled from various media reports

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who owns a home in Brunswick, appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night, January 15, to announce she is forming an exploratory committee for a possible presidential bid in 2020. The Associated Press is quoting the Democratic New York junior senator as saying “It’s an important first step and it’s one I am taking because I am going to run.”