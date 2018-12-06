Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The Cheney Library in Hoosick Falls was a beehive of activity this past Saturday, December 1. You must be logged in to view this article.
Claims It Will Have A Negative Impact On The County Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin has penned a letter to Troy City Councilman David Bissember, asking him to reconsider his legislation, believing it will undermine efforts to protect those who live and work in the city of Troy and Rensselaer County as a whole. You […]
By Doug La Rocque The hands of time were turned back on the streets of downtown Troy on Sunday, December 2, as the 36th version of the Victorian Stroll took over the heart of the city. You must be logged in to view this article.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period. You must be […]
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.