Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
By Amy Modesti The celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ was in full swing inside the Petersburgh Baptist Church on Sunday evening.
Drinking Water Quality CouncilState Panel Recommends Lower PFOA Limits The Council formed by Governor Cuomo to address the continued concerns about the levels of PFOA, PFOS and 1.4 Dioxane in drinking water, would like New York State levels set below federal standards, and among the lowest in the nation.
Reaching Out To The Community For Support Hoosick Armory, Youth Center, and Community Coalition (HAYC3) never envisioned it would be where it is today.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.