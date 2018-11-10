PETERSBURGH TOWN BOARD

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Ashby Wins Full Term in Assembly By Doug La Rocque It was a political battle in which Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove touted his many years of experience as a prosecutor, while his Democratic opponent, Mary Pat Donnelly countered her years of judicial service helped to uniquely prepare her for the job. You must […]
Judge Rules In Favor of Hanson By Doug La Rocque New York State Supreme Court Justice Raymond Elliott III has issued a ruling that says Brian Baker’s appeal to the Stephentown Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) was not timely, and thereby nullifies the ZBA’s decision that the building permit issued to Tom Hanson to place […]
Yellow Alien Originally from Europe, the Common Tansy (Tanacetum vulgare) is not a native wildflower, but it is still blooming this year in November. You must be logged in to view this article.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period. You must be […]
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.