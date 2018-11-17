Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Doug La Rocque It was a very cold, blustery day for the annual Stephentown Veterans Ceremony in Veterans Park on Saturday, November 10.
Blood Test Results Due This Week Current Emissions Testing Starting Soon By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Village Mayor Rob Allen opened the Village Board meeting on Tuesday night, November 13, with news that 350 samples from the second round of blood testing conducted on village residents by the NYS Department of Health (DOH) are […]
Elizabeth Reynolds of Berlin was just a baby when women in the United States gained their right to vote in 1920, as part of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.