HFCS Senior Named Commended Student

John “Jack” Skorupski, a senior at Hoosick Falls Central School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSP). High School Principal Patrick Dailey presented Jack with a Letter of Commendation from the school and the NMSP.

Jack is one of 34,000 students being recognized across the nation and although they will not go on to compete for National Merit Scholarship Awards, these students rank in the top 50,000 students out of the 1.6 million who entered the competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

In his free time Jack enjoys skiing, traveling, and cooking. He is applying for early admission to Brown University where he plans to study botany and biochemistry.