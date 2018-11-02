Grafton Town Board

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
First Phase Of Woods Brook Project Approved By Doug La Rocque The very first step in the overall Woods Brook Flood Mitigation Project is to slow down the flow of the brook as it enters the Village of Hoosick Falls, with a number of modifications and improvements upstream.
by Steve Bradley After the game Hoosick Falls head coach Denise Campbell said "The defense came prepared." It was a good thing they did.
Berlin Budget Calls For Tax Hike By Doug La Rocque Pending any remaining changes, the proposed Town of Berlin budget for 2019 will mean an increase in the amount to be raised by taxes of $41,953, or between 4 and 5 percent. In terms of individual tax rates, it means a hike of 92 cents
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.