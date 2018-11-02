Cherry Plain Native Dons White Coat

Kayleigh Corrado of Cherry Plain received her white coat in a ceremony marking her symbolic entrance into the medical field in a ceremony at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine September 22. It was the 22nd White Coat Ceremony at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, the largest provider of physicians for the State of Maine.

“This ceremony serves to welcome these students into the medical profession and to honor their commitment to serving the needs of their future patients.,” said Jane Carriero, D.O., Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of UNE COM. “As they wear their white coats for the first time, they join generations of physicians around the Country committed to service through medicine.”