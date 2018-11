Berlin Budget Calls For Tax Hike

By Doug La Rocque

Pending any remaining changes, the proposed Town of Berlin budget for 2019 will mean an increase in the amount to be raised by taxes of $41,953, or between 4 and 5 percent. In terms of individual tax rates, it means a hike of 92 cents per thousand of assessed valuation. That translates to $46 on a property assessed at $50,000, which is about the average in the town.