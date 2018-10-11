Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Several From Eastern Portion of the County By Doug La Rocque "These individuals are accused of wrongly seeking and accepting public assistance benefits that are supposed to be provided to individuals facing real struggle and stress."
About twenty minutes after Princess Warrior and calf Queen of Hearts were let into the corral for St. Mary's Cow Plop event and began to feed on the grass, Princess Warrior, foreground in picture, lifted her tail and everyone held their breath.
Jack's Red Berries Jack-in-the-pulpit (Arisaema triphyllum) is fruiting in our wet woods.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.