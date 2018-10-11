The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

A “GEM” Of a Farm Protected From Development

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Katie Jilek, ASA Communications Director

The Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA) has joined with Scenic Hudson, to announce the permanent protection of the 555-acre GEM Farms in Schodack for agricultural use.

You must be logged in to view this article.