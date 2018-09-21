Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Berlin Bus Route Changes Draw Parents’ Ire By Doug La Rocque Several parents attended the Berlin School Board meeting Tuesday, September 18, to question changes made in bus routes, that they claimed were creating excessively long ride times for the children, and indicated some of these changes may even be endangering their children’s safety. You […]
“This Is Not A Done Deal” \By Doug La Rocque Those words were repeated many times by Town Supervisor Phil Herrington when speaking to residents of the town that came forth at the last Town Board meeting on Thursday, September 13. You must be logged in to view this article.
by Steve Bradley Cambridge visited the Panthers Friday and went home with something that had been at HFCS for the last nine years, the Ken Baker Jug. You must be logged in to view this article.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period. You must be […]
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.