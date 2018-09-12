Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The EPA contractor SKEO Solutions has completed its report on the need for technical assistance for the Hoosick Falls community regarding the PFOA assessment and cleanup. You must be logged in to view this article.
Community Unrest Grows Over Proposed Brunswick Apartment Complex by Doug La Rocque The meeting room at the Brunswick Town Hall was packed this past Thursday night, September 6, when the Planning Board reconvened its public hearing on the proposed 201 unit apartment building complex, to be located behind Planet Fitness on Hoosick Road (State Route […]
Doll’s Eyes White Baneberry or Doll’s Eyes (Actaea pachypoda) can be found bearing berries in our rich woods now. You must be logged in to view this article.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period. You must be […]
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.