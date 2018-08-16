Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Meeting with the Bishop Abruptly Canceled By Doug La Rocque with Jackolyn Houghton The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has announced via its publication, The Evangelist, that it plans to permanently close and tear down or sell the church located on Main Street in the Village of Hoosick Falls.
Happy 30th birthday to the Brunswick Community Library. The milestone was celebrated this past Friday, August 10 with a party thrown in the Library's honor.
Members of the Berlin Community joined with state and county officials to help celebrate the Grand Opening of the new Stewart's Shop in Berlin last Friday morning, August 10.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).