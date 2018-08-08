Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Proposed Brunswick Apartment Complex Raises Ire Of Neighbors By Doug La Rocque The Brunswick Planning Board opened its Thursday, August 2 meeting with a public hearing on the proposed Valley Avenue Apartments. You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Tim Chapman When a couple of residents of The Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls, who happened to be veterans of this nation’s armed forces, asked management why the American flag, taken down almost two years ago, had not been replaced, wheels started turning. You must be logged in to view this […]
Mushroom Season The rain and humidity are helping to produce plenty of mushrooms this early August. You must be logged in to view this article.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).