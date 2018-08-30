Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
“There has never been, nor is there, any plan to tear down the church.” By Doug La Rocque “This is fantastic news” says Liz Waytkus of the Save the Immaculate Conception Church group, when speaking to the The Eastwick Press on Monday, August 27, one day after the group staged a rally outside of […]
By Doug La Rocque According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department, the body of a man who had been riding his dirt bike was found on a wooded trail off Babcock Lake Road, was discovered on Monday, August 26, by other bikers using the same trail.
A head turning moment as a Chevy Camaro drives onto the Brunswick Elks grounds on Sunday, August 26 for the 5th version of its Annual Car Show.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.