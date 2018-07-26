Petersburgh Native Promoted To Captain

On July 2, Dominic Loughlin was promoted to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army. His wife Kelly pinned the bars on during a ceremony at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Captain Loughlin is a 2010 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. He attended Marywood University on a four-year Army ROTC Scholarship, graduating in 2014. He is the son of John and Maryjo Loughlin of Petersburgh.

Captain Loughlin recently completed the five month Field Artillery Captains Course and will soon depart for his next duty station at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.