New Hoosick Falls Shop To Feature Regional And Local Artisans

Submitted by Deb Alter

Fair trade is the theme of Small Song, a new shop opening in Hoosick Falls this summer. The work of artisans from around the globe will be featured, as well as a juried collection of work by local and regional artisans and artists.

Located at 7 John Street right in downtown, Small Song Gallery & Goods will offer quality, unique, hand-made regionally created merchandise from small gift items, including jewelry, accessories, home goods, textiles, and toys to affordable art, as well as globally-sourced fair-trade goods. The local and the global fair trade merchandise will be priced to be fair both to the makers and the buyers.

Artisans and artists from Hoosick and the surrounding area who are interested in showing and selling their creations at Small Song, or who would like more information, should send photographs of samples of your work to smallsonghf@gmail.com along with a little bit of information about yourself. Please put “Artisan” in the subject line. Small Song will be using a consignment model for goods created by local and regional makers.

Small Song aims to be part of the world-wide ripple effect that begins when you purchase local goods and support local craft and art makers, fair-trade villagers around the world, and products that support a special cause. Our store will help the flow of that river ripple by featuring juried local art, crafts and packaged foods, international fair trade, and products for causes.

Hoosick residents and people from nearby communities have very few places to buy gifts for themselves or others. There is no regular place in Hoosick Falls or the surrounding area for local and regional craftspeople and artists to market their creations. Small Song’s goal is to provide an outlet for local and regional artisans, artists and other producers of local goods to show and sell their goods and receive a fair percentage of the sale as well as provide a place for people to shop for unique, quality merchandise from around the world for themselves or others at a reasonable price.