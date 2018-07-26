Grafton Youth Visit Berkshire Bird Paradise

Each Friday the participants in the Grafton Summer Youth Program go on a road trip to an interesting yet educational location. On July 20, the group paid a visit to Peter Dubacher at the Berkshire Bird Paradise, a sanctuary home for injured and unwanted wild birds.

The children spent the day learning about the many different species of wild birds and to recognize the beauty of nature which surrounds our busy lives.

Outdoor Family Movie Night

The Grafton Youth Program is sponsoring the movie night on August 24 at the Grafton VFW Hall on South Road (County Route 85). Showtime is 8:30 pm. Please bring something to sit on. Popcorn will be provided.