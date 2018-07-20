Vermonter Wins Xterra Triathlon At GLSP

By Doug La Rocque

29 year-old Steve Croucher of Fayston, Vermont crossed the finish line in 1:29.51 in the Saturday, July 14 event at Grafton Lakes State Park. The race, which features a 1000 meter swim, a 10 mile bike ride and a 4 and one-half mile run, is held annually in the park.

S

ponsored by Sky High Adventures, the turnout for this year’s race was smaller than usual, primarily because the Xterra group held a competing race in Maryland as well.

Croucher, who is the Athletic Director at the Randolph, Vermont School district, has been competing for about five-years. He won the race by more than a minute over his closest competitor.

Stephanie Landry of Malta repeated as the Women’s Champion, in a time of 1:56.49. Landy began competing about 10 years ago, and has National and World Triathlon titles.