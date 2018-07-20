The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Vermonter Wins Xterra Triathlon At GLSP

By Doug La Rocque

29 year-old Steve Croucher of Fayston, Vermont crossed the finish line in 1:29.51 in the Saturday, July 14 event at Grafton Lakes State Park. The race, which features a 1000 meter swim, a 10 mile bike ride and a 4 and one-half mile run, is held annually in the park.

Vermont’s Steve Croucher after winning the Xterra Triathlon at Grafton Lakes State Park

ponsored by Sky High Adventures, the turnout for this year’s race was smaller than usual, primarily because the Xterra group held a competing race in Maryland as well.

Croucher, who is the Athletic Director at the Randolph, Vermont School district, has been competing for about five-years. He won the race by more than a minute over his closest competitor.

Stephanie Landry crossing the finish line first in the Women’s Division.

Stephanie Landry of Malta repeated as the Women’s Champion, in a time of 1:56.49. Landy began competing about 10 years ago, and has National and World Triathlon titles.

