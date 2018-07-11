Berlin –

Tracey J. Burdick, 91, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at his home in Berlin. Born in Petersburgh on January 30, 1927, he was the son of the late Elmo and Grace Crandall Burdick. He was educated in a one room schoolhouse in Petersburgh and attended Hoosick Falls High School. Tracey worked on farms as a young man and at the North Adams Cotton Mill. He was employed for over 41 years at W.J. Cowee, Inc. in Berlin as a foreman and machinist before retiring.

Tracey built muzzle loaders for guns and was an expert marksman and shooter. He was a Vermont and New York State champion.

He was a member of the Berlin Fire Department where he served as an Assistant Chief. He also enjoyed antiques.

He was the husband of the late Mildred A. Jones Burdick who died in 1990; father of the late Donald T. Burdick; father-in-law of Barbara Burdick of Stephentown; dear brother of Norma French of Averill Park, Paul (Annie) Brundige of Petersburgh and the late Thelma Shriner and William Sharper; grandfather of Anita, Angela, Aaron, Andrew and Felicia. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Bobbie.

A graveside service was held Thursday, July 12 at 10 am at the Berlin Community Cemetery, Route 22, Center Berlin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Petersburgh United Methodist Church, 12 Head of the Lane, Petersburgh, NY 12138.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.