Stephen town Town Board

Large Legal Bills

by Thaddeus Flint

It was a return to decorum at the July meeting of the Stephentown Town Board, with a sleepy concert, faster internet and dogs as topic of discussions at a quick meeting on a hot summer’s night.

After a few meetings this year where discussions–and people’s tempers–had become rather heated, Supervisor Larry Eckhardt started the night off by reminding residents that there is indeed “a certain decorum we would like to adhere to” at Town meetings. “Please keep it civil,” asked the Supervisor.

And civil it was, although much of that was probably due to a lack of anything worth really getting all that steamed up about on the agenda. That one topic pretty much guaranteed to get residents all riled up and less than decorous–the Hanson Mobile Home park– came up only once, and this to update residents that there was nothing to update them on. “I have not heard anything yet about the Article 78 proceedings,” said Eckhardt.

Which doesn’t mean that the Town isn’t still paying for being a part of those proceedings. Legal bills are still coming in and taxpayer money still going out to pay for that lawsuit and other legal matters Stephentown has found itself buried in. At the reading of the bills, it was reported that the Law Offices of Craig M. Crist billed Stephentown $10,416.20 for various matters dating from February 2018 to June 2018. As if that wasn’t enough, the Town’s other attorneys, Girvin & Ferlazzo, also sent in a bill, this one for $9,211.19. That amount was noted as being for “legal services for May 2018 regarding Hanson Art. 78.” Total for July: $19,627.39.

Those keeping score at home can add that number to the previous reported legal fees total of $39,195 from June and should get $58,822. As the budget for legal is $12,500, the budget for legal now appears to be in the red by $46,322. Stephentown, however, reported on the July Audit a negative fund balance number of $49,585, so maybe it’s even worse. Either way, legal is now at least 370% over budget for the year and the year still has five months to go.

So how to pay for that? Taxes, probably, but in the meantime the Town wants you to pay your dog license fees. Supervisor Eckhardt said that “less than 20%” of the dogs in Stephentown are thought to be properly licensed.

Licenses for dogs that can’t make new dogs are $3.50, so if a little over thirteen thousand pups could be brought into compliance the Town would be all set on its legal bills. And licenses for dogs that aren’t spayed or neutered are $11.50. Stephentown’s cash cow? Probably not. But a possible dog enumeration was discussed, with Dog Control Officer Wes Powell counting each and every pooch in residence and making sure they are properly licensed, with fines for those who aren’t. So as to give residents and their hounds time to get in compliance (or move), the Town will be taking out advertisements in The Eastwick Press and other publications reminding residents of their canine duties. This will be done instead of a mailing because it’s “way cheaper,” said the Supervisor, and Stephentown certainly doesn’t have money to waste.

Promoting the Town so new residents and businesses might one day put down stakes there is probably a better idea to bringing money in, and Celebrate Stephentown 2018 will be doing just that this August. A copy of the program of events for the August 17 to 19 festival lists forty different happenings that will take place throughout the Town on the third weekend in August. One especially noteworthy event will be live music at the former Dave’s Market which has sat ignored and empty for the past few years. Dave’s is back, or coming back soon anyway. The program lists a concert on August 28 at Dave’s at 230 NY-43 “celebrating the return of our hometown supermarket.” More information on the return of Dave’s can be found at www.daves-market.com.

Having decent internet in Town will also certainly make it a more inviting place to live and do business in. That’s coming, but cable probably isn’t. According to Councilman Gerald Robinson, “Consolidated should be up and running soon.” This is what all that cable work being done around Town, and the whole State, is about. Just how fast it will be remains to be seen, but Governor Andrew Cuomo has promised speeds of “at least 100 Mbps in most places, and 25 Mbps in the most remote, unserved parts of the State.” Nobody seems to believe it will happen, but anything would be a huge increase for many in Town. Robinson did say that it is still unlikely that Stephentown, as a whole, would ever get Spectrum cable coverage. However, he pointed out that Spectrum really isn’t needed if the State follows through on its speed promises, as most anything you want on TV can be streamed through the internet now. Besides that, said Robinson, Spectrum has a track record of “terrible service.” While Consolidated Communications’ track record isn’t all that great either, “be careful what you wish for,” said the Councilman.

Residents wishing for peace and quiet, at least during concerts held in Town, kind-of-sort-of got more-or-less what they wished for the weekend of July 12 to 15 when Fractalfest came to Gardner’s farm. Supervisor Eckhardt said he only received two complaints and attendance appeared to be less than the previous year. State Police reported no arrests at the concert. Eckhardt also reported that he is still looking into the enforceability of the Town’s noise ordinance. In the meantime, Highway Superintendent Aldie Goodermote advised residents planning a blowout to “invite your neighbors. That way you won’t have any problems.”