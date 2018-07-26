Safety Checks Inside GLSP Yield Disturbing Results

New York State Police Press Release

The New York State Park Police and New York State Police from Zone One conducted an occupant safety check in the Grafton Lakes State Park on Saturday afternoon July 21. The police were troubled to see instances of two children sharing a single seatbelt, children with no safety restraints at all and even one child sitting on the floor of a car. Over the course of the checkpoint, 45 tickets were issued for child safety restraint violations.

State Police car seat technicians conducted 18 child car seat inspections to ensure that the seats were installed correctly.

In addition to the traffic tickets, a number of arrests were made, most involving the criminal possession of a controlled substance. Kee Naing, 37, of Albany was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Naing had three children in his car and was additionally charged with three counts of Aggravated DWI-Child in Vehicle (known as “Leandra’s Law”) and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Naing was ordered to appear in the Grafton Town Court on August 21. Most of those arrested were given appearance tickets, also returnable in Grafton Town Court.