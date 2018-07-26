The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Raising Money To Help Trooper Swartz With Medical Bills

By Doug La Rocque

While responding to an accident in March of this year, New York State Troopers Shane Swartz and Brent Karow, along with tow truck driver Jeffrey Wait of Wynantskill, were struck and serious injured by a drunk driver.  All three suffered multiple lacerations, fractures and internal injuries as a result of the impact.

From left-right: Town of Brunswick Supervisor Phil Herrington, Court Clerk Marie Barbera, Trooper Shane Swartz and Kyle Bourgault of the Kyle Bourgalt Band, presented Trooper Swartz a Town of Brunswick clock honoring him and his service with the New York State Police. The presentation was made outside the Brunswick Community Center Tuesday evening during the concert, which also had a 50-50 Raffle. Photo by Amy Modesti

As part of the Town of Brunswick’s Summer Concert Series, the town is honoring Trooper Swartz, who has been stationed at the Brunswick Barracks for five years.  Very well respected and liked by the members of his community, money raised from a 50/50 raffle at the Tuesday, July 24 concert, will go to his caregivers. 

Trooper Swartz is still recovering and by all accounts, has a long road ahead of him .  He is currently participating in a rehabilitation program.

