Monarchs Are Here

The sweet smelling milkweed is blooming here and Monarch butterflies are laying their eggs on the milkweed plants. There was another reduction (15%) in the Monarch population from last year, as reported in March from overwintering colonies in Mexico.

Monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed leaves. This photo was taken in a Petersburgh yard where two Monarchs were fluttering between many milkweed plants.