One Year At The Eastwick Press

Many Thanks To All That Make It Possible

This edition marks one year since we purchased The Eastwick Press.

Readers of our paper have seen several changes this past year, the most noticeable of these was the addition of color to several pages along with some design improvements. We also created our own Facebook page, which has become very popular. And of course, there was the move of the offices from Petersburgh to the former Elementary School in Grafton.

Another very positive development was the chartering of Boy Scout and Venturing Troop 222, and providing them with a home in the school building.

There are several improvements planned for the coming year as well, which include expanding the paper to 20 pages, adding some special sections and features and an enhanced online presence. We also hope to be able to add color to more of our news pages in year two.

Everywhere we have gone this past year, we have been humbled by the support we have received, and the welcome afforded us by folks in Brunswick. We have also tried to become more involved with various community functions, such as our sponsorship of the Annual Run for the Roses at the Grafton Lakes State Park to benefit the Grafton Community Library, and again partnering with Celebrate Stephentown.

We also would like to offer a big thanks to former owner Alex Brooks, who has stayed on as a reporter, graphic designer and advertising layout specialist. Our thanks as well to Bea Peterson, Steve Bradley, Thaddeus Flint and Lorri Parisi who also chose to remain with the paper. To Amy Modesti and Jackolyn Houghton who have come on board, and to our special assistant and account representative Brittni Russell.

And a Thank You as well, to those who have chosen a different path. Without all of you, none of this year’s accomplishments would have been possible.

Finally, but most importantly, we would like to thank all of our readers and those who have honored us by placing their trust in us with their advertising. Without you, there would be no Eastwick Press.

Sincerely, Tom Withcuskey Doug La Rocque Co-owners & Publishers