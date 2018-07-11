New Lebanon Teen Wins Strongman Title

By Doug La Rocque

Mitchell Griffen (18 years old at the time of the competition) has won the United States Strongman Championship in the Teen Lightweight Class. Mitchell claimed the crown during competition on June 30 in White Plains, beating out competitors from all around the country.

Mitchell tells The Eastwick Press he was not all that surprised he won the competition, “but it still is an unreal feeling.”

The 2017 graduate of New Lebanon Central Schools competed in a number of lift and pulling events, including pulling a box truck between 70 and 80 feet.

Mitchell says he was 14 when he started watching videos of Strongman competition on the internet, and says “I thought it was kinda cool, I wanted to do that.” He began training in the family garage, making use of area gymnastic facilities when and wherever he could. Mitchell says he plans to defend his title next year, he has one more year of eligibility left in a class that is for 198 pounds or lower.

In the meantime, he attends Hudson Valley Community College, when not training in the garage.