Luke Hoag Gets Spot On ValleyCats Starting 9

By Steve Bradley

Luke Hoag was surprised Monday morning. Southpaw, the Tri-City ValleyCats mascot, showed up at Luke’s summer camp to congratulate him on being one of the ValleyCat’s “Home Run Community Hero’s Starting 9.”

Hoag has gathered thousands of signatures for Macy’s Make-A-Wish program and those signatures turn into donations of thousands of dollars to the Make-A-Wish program.

Hoag will be honored, along with other Hero’s, at the ValleyCat’s Thursday, July 19 game at Joe Bruno Stadium located on the Hudson Valley Community College campus. The presentation will be prior to the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.