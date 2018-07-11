Grafton Town Board

Town Board Gets An Earful About Junk Cars And Roads

By Doug La Rocque

Most of the evening on Monday, July 9, was taken up by the public comment period. One resident of Lake Elizabeth was complaining about damage done to his property over the years, and why was he being singled out by area residents, when they too had junk vehicles and perhaps other undesirable items on their own property.

A resident of Hayden Rd. also talked about junk vehicles and compost piles, while adding he was glad the Town Highway Department did such a good job on his road last year, because despite a promise from Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck, no attention has been paid to the road this year. Another resident was there to complain about Kautz Hollow Road, but said since Mr. Hasbrouck was not in attendance to defend himself, he would reserve comment.

Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum noted the Highway Department was currently working on that road, but medical issues, a retirement and unexpected resignation has left the department short handed. She noted the town is actively seeking new employees.

Speed was also an issue raised by a resident of Steve O’Dell Road, who asked if a speed limit can be posted by the town. Councilman Eric Buckley explained it is a lengthy process that involves the New York State Department of Transportation, and one that often does not meet with success. He did promise to address the subject with Superintendent Hasbrouck.

Contract Agreement Reached Ms. Gundrum also reported the Town and the union representing the highway employees have reached a tentative agreement, she hopes will make working for the department more attractive. That agreement must still be reviewed however, before the Town Board can take any action.

Committee & Dept Reports The first part of the meeting went very quickly. The Highway Department reported they were ditching on Kautz Hollow Road. Building Inspector Tom Withcuskey said there were 19 new building permits out to date this year, and that it was a banner year for new home construction in the town. T

he Grafton Community Library indicated its Adult Art Journal Class was going very well, and the Summer Reading Program was off to a good start.

Grafton Lakes State Park Manager Melissa Ann Miller said she expected the new sign at the entrance to the park would be completed within a week, and that the park was again experiencing a heavy volume of visitors this summer.

The Summer Youth Program, which begins July 16, already has 40 children signed up, and Town Clerk Vicky Burdick turned over a check to the town for $3,958, representing the revenues generated by her office in June.

The Board went into executive session to discuss “ongoing personnel matters” before adjourning in memory of John Baudy Jr.