Driver Loses Control Of Pickup Truck

By Steve Bradley

A man lost control of the pickup truck he was driving Saturday morning, July 7, and clipped a telephone pole off at the base on Clay Hill Road. After clipping the pole the vehicle continued on its side along a roadside bank for approximately 150 feet before stopping.

The accident occurred just outside the village line where the road turns into Cummings Street. The driver, Cody S. Smith, 21, of Cambridge, and the lone male passenger were unhurt. The driver was not the registered owner of the vehicle.

The truck had a watercraft on racks and a load of aluminum scrap metal in the bed but the load stayed with the vehicle.

he Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, Village of Hoosick Falls Police Department, NY State Police and Village of Hoosick Falls Fire Department responded, along with Barber & Fricke Auto, who removed the vehicle from the scene.