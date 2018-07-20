Class Action Lawsuit Against Taconic Can Go Forward

By Doug La Rocque

State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McGrath has, according to a press release by the law firm of Weitz and Luxenberg, certified the class-action lawsuit brought by the firm against Taconic Plastics in Petersburgh for alleged PFOA contamination. Papers filed in support of the lawsuit accuse Taconic of the release of perfluorooctanoic acid that resulted in the contamination of the town’s drinking water supply, as well as many surrounding private wells. They contend this caused health problems and resulted in declining property values.

In the release, company attorney and spokesman James Bilsborrow is quoted as saying “For years, the residents of Petersburgh were exposed to toxic chemicals in their drinking water and this ruling represents a major step forward in their quest for justice. We look forward to helping the community and holding Taconic accountable for the harm it has caused.”

The suit, originally filed in September of 2016, seeks medical monitoring and financial damages for town residents who have had their health and/or property values impacted by the alleged pollution.

Taconic has chosen not to comment on the ongoing litigation.

The case has been certified as the first class-action case for PFOA in New York State. A similar case is pending in Hoosick Falls.