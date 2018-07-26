Brunswick Cumberland Farms Cuts The Ribbon

By Doug La Rocque

The town’s newest convenience store actually opened its doors for business back in mid May of this year. But on Thursday, July 19, state, county and town officials joined store personnel to officially cut the ribbon on Cumberland’s “next generation” store. Located on busy Hoosick Road (NY State Route 7), the store is not lacking for business, as the lines at the gas pumps clearly show.

As is often the case, when the Westborough, MA based company opens a new or remodeled location, they choose a local organization to benefit from the event. In this case, it is Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company 1. For one month, 10 cents from every coffee, fountain or dispenser drink will be donated to the firefighters.