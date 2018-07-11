Berlin 4th Of July Parade Hits Another Sweet Note

Some great work by Berlin’s 4th of July Parade Committee and a little help from Mother Nature combined to make the event another success. A great crowd lined the streets for the entire parade from the Berlin Elementary School to the end of Main Street. The number of event participants also appeared to be up from recent years.

There were 15 floats, 10 Fire Companies participating, many classic and custom cars, horses, tractors and trucks, the Rensselaer County Dairy Princess and the Uncle Sam Girls. Music was supplied by the Hill Hollow Band, the Berlin Central School Band and the Squeeze Play Accordion Group.

A big Thank You to the 4th of July Parade Committee: Carol Alderman, Anne Maxon Elizabeth Miller, David Sicko, Robert Jaeger, Jan Firszt, Sarah VanBuskirk, Samantha Gundrum, Rose Orenstein, Jean Barber, Cindy Smith, David Theriault and Al Maus.

PRIZES AWARDED The Grand Prize Winner: W.J. Cowie, submitted by the Cantering Cowpokes

Theme Prize Winner: First Prize – Grafton Baptist Church, Second Prize – NY Inventors submitted by Oviatt/DeShane Families Funniest Prize Winner: First Place – Mr. Potato Head, submitted by the Maxon Family. Second Prize – Benjamin Franklin, submitted by the Oswald Family

Prettiest Winner: First Place – Mary Poppins, submitted by the Grace Christian School. Second Place – The Sewing Machine, submitted by AIROC Court Clowns

Business: First Place – Hair and There, submitted by Amy Rieger. Second Place – Chain Saws, submitted by Paul Brundige. Third Place – Campers at Broken Wheel

Special Award: Taconic Lake Association Marching Groups: First Place – Taconic Valley Basketball. Second Place – Berlin Elementary

Horseback Riders: First Place – Peanut. Second Place – Ponies from Pony Express. Third Place – Cantering Cowpokes

Fire Companies: Most in Line and Best Dressed – Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Company

Cars: Classic – First Place – Doug Jones and Dan Paulson Second Place – Walter Walters’ 39 Chevy. Third Place – Tim Whitman, 74 Cadillac

Custom – First, Second and third Places all taken by Ed Seagroatt and his ’34 Ford

Trucks – First Place – George Dahl Jr. Second Place – Bill Hammersmith. Third Place – Tony Hammersmith

See you at next year’s 4th of July Parade!