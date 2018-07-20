The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Another Summer And Another Successful Summer Festival

By Doug La Rocque

Another year, another sellout of the very popular Chicken Bar-B-Que at the annual Grafton Summer Festival sponsored by Out Lady of the Snows and Our Lady of Victory Church.

Cooking of the chickens started early on Saturday morning, July 14, in order to meet the demand, but it is a labor of love for those who do it year after year.

John, Mike and Rick are joined by Chicken Lady Barbara Holmes as they prepare the many Chicken barbecue dinners ordered during the annual Grafton Summer Festival. The festival was in its 35th year this past weekend. Photo by Doug La Rocque

Another very popular item was Sister Kenan McGowan’s Memorial giant Raffle, featuring a $1,500 first prize, along with close to 100 other items. The number of vendors seems to grow each year, organizer John Darling telling The Eastwick Press, it was the most he has seen in many years.

The festival has been going on in one form or another for 35 years in Grafton’s iconic Town Park. The festival has been sponsored by many organizations over time.

