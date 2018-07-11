Allison Kirchner Honored

The Historical Society recognized Allison Kirchner as Volunteer of the Year at its recent annual picnic. Allison was cited for the many contributions she has made to the community. Among them are roles she has had in town government: Town Supervisor, Planning Board member and chair, Councilperson, Deputy Town Clerk and various secretarial positions. She also was recognized for her culinary contributions to the Methodist Church dinners for many years.

In addition, Allison has held many roles in the Society including President, Secretary, Trustee and for the contributions she has made to the society’s annual fund raiser. She has been ticket chair, raffle basket and chair of the food department. She is the lady, with the assistance of her husband Matt, who produces all the wonderful hors d’oeuvres we all enjoy. Allison also makes sure we are well fed at any event that involves food.

Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for the Grafton Historical Society.