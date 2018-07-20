A Tale Of Two Festivals

By Doug La Rocque

As has been reported and discussed many times, the Disc Jam Festival in Stephentown June 7 through 10, resulted in dozens of arrests on various drug charge, as well as one death. New York State Troopers, working in conjunction with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department, confiscated a large amount of drugs and more than $15,000.

This past weekend, July 12 through 15, Stephentown again played host to a music festival, this time called Fractal Fest. Given the large number of drug related arrests at last year’s Fractal Fest, and the events last month, many, including law enforcement were worried about a repeat performance. That however, turned out not to be the case.

By all accounts, it was a very quiet time in the woods behind Gardner’s field. State Police out of the Sand Lake Barracks tell The Eastwick Press, they made no arrests on the site. Some minor drug related charges resulted from vehicle and traffic stops associated with the concert’s ebb and flow, but once again, northing serious.

The word that law enforcement would be making its presence know most likely helped keep illegal drug activity in check, as did comments from the events organizers, both this year and last, that drugs were not welcome.

At the Monday, July 16 Stephentown Town Board meeting, Town Supervisor Larry Eckhardt said he only had two complaints all weekend long. He also noted that attendance at this year’s Fest seemed to be down considerably from last year’s gathering.

Whatever the reasons, the general consensus among concert goers, law enforcement, town residents and officials, is that this year’s music fest did not hit a sour note.