Stephentown News

Student Honors

Michael Kelly of Stephentown has been named to the Dean’s List at Hudson Valley Community College for the Spring 2018 Semester. Mr. Kelly is studying in the Mechanical Engineering Technology academic program at the Troy school.

Stephentown Historical Society Seeks Tag Sale Goods

Assess your attic. Cull your cupboards. Besiege your basement. Grub out your garage. Your donations can help support the Stephentown Historical Society and its programs. Good clean usable items will be accepted for the July 28 Community Tag Sale to be held at Gardner’s Field at 15879 Rt. 22 in Stephentown. Please do not donate computers, computer equipment, televisions, plastic Christmas decorations, records or VHS tapes since they usually do not sell and the society must then pay to dispose of them properly. Small appliances should be in working order; large appliances and clothing may not be donated. If you have items to donate, please take them to the Heritage Center on Garfield Road on Friday, July 27 between 1 and 4 pm, or to Gardner’s after 8 am on the day of the sale. Call 518-733-5170 to arrange for drop off and for any other questions. Please do not leave donations if no one is at the Center.

Selling spaces will also be available for individuals or organizations for $20, so gather your saleable items. Tables, chairs, shade, or equipment are not provided. Vendors should arrive no earlier than 8 am on the day of the sale.