Southwestern Vermont Health Care Receives $5 Million Gift from Mack Molding

Submitted by Ray Smith

Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is pleased to announce that Mack Molding, the privately-owned business of Don Kendall and his family, has donated $5 million for the emergency department expansion and renovation project at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. “The Kendall Emergency Department” will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event once the future project is approved by the state and construction is completed. The gift constitutes the largest in the health system’s history since Henry W. Putnam, Sr. bequeathed the Bennington public water system for the construction of this community hospital over 100 years ago.

“Mack Molding is pleased and honored to be able to give something back to the people of Bennington County who have been so good to our company for over 85 years. After all, what could be more important than a modern emergency department,” commented Don Kendall.

Don Kendall is the CEO of Mack Group, the parent company of Mack Molding, a leading supplier of contract manufacturing services and injection molded plastic parts to companies in a wide range of industries.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the medical staff, nurses and all of the SVHC family, we are incredibly thankful to Mack Molding, Don Kendall and his family, for this transformational gift,” stated Tommy Harmon, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at SVHC. “Mack Molding and the Kendall Family have a storied history of supporting organizations throughout southern Vermont,” Harmon added.

“The emergency department is the most important service our health system provides to this region. This tremendous gift from Mack Molding, Don Kendall and his family will have a significant and meaningful impact to the 75,000 patients we serve in our local communities for future generations, and for that we are eternally grateful,” stated Tom Dee, President and CEO of SVHC.