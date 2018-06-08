Senior Happenings

Everett Wagar Senior Center

Strawberry Festival The Center will hold a Strawberry Festival w/entertainment, on Friday, June 15, at 12:30 pm. Our Strawberry Festival is free to all Rensselaer County seniors 60 years of age or older, and will be sponsored by Fidelis Care. For more information or to make a reservation for the noon lunch (entrée Meatloaf w/Onion Gravy) available for a suggested donation of $3, call 518-279-3413.

Special Bingo

Join the Grafton seniors for a Special Bingo, on Wednesday, June 20, at 12:30 pm, sponsored by CDPHP. If you have any questions, or would like to join us for lunch at noon entrée; Cold Plate – Tuna Salad Cold Plate, for a suggested donation of $3, please contact the center at518-279-3413.

Retired Seniors

Calling all retired seniors, bring your spouse or a friend and check out your local senior center. Your senior center is bursting with activities such as Yoga, Scrap booking, Knit & Crochet Group, Gym equipment, Noon Lunch, Special Events, Reiki, Legal assistance, Informational Presentations, Nutrition Education, Reduced Priced Hair Cuts, Manicures &Pedicures and many more activities. Transportation is available three times a week, membership and activities are free, and lunch with a suggested donation of $3 All Rensselaer County seniors welcome, reservations required for Lunch, Legal, Reiki, Hair Cuts and Mani/Pedi’s 518-279-3413

Grafton Merry Makers

The monthly meeting of the Grafton merrymakers will take place on June 13 at 5:30 pm at the Everett Wager Senior Center in Grafton. The evening will start with a covered dish at 5:30 pm followed by our monthly meeting at 6:30 pm. If you are interested in this senior group or are planning on joining the Merrymakers please come to our meeting. We meet the second Wednesday of each month. Any questions please call Betty Jean at 518-272-8624.

Lebanon Valley Seniors

On Saturday June 9 the Lebanon Valley Seniors will hold their 4th annual Tag Sale/Silent Auction/Bake Sale. The sale is for the benefit of Charlie’s Pantry and the School Back Pack Program.The sale is from 10 am to 2 pm at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in New Lebanon. Last year we were able to present Charlie’s pantry and the back pack program each $815.40 which was $316.80 more than the previous year. Our success is due to the support and generosity of area businesses and the support of the everyone who attends. With your help we are hoping to surpass last year’s totals.For anyone not familiar with the back pack program: on Friday before the kids leave school for the weekend, participants are given a back pack full of nutritious food. Whatever is in the backpack may well be the only food hat child has for the weekend. Charlie’s pantry helps with food, fuel and many other helps. The Lebanon Valley seniors do not take any money from this fundraiser. What we do get is the extreme satisfaction of knowing that we have been able to help others who are in need .Please come and support us and there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Stephentown Seniors

The Stephentown Seniors meet the first and third Thursdays of each month at 1 pm at the Fire Hall on Grange Hall Road. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Guests are welcome. Thursday,June 21 – Father’s Day ( or Mens Day) Covered Dish luncheon and entertainment.

Upcoming Senior Trips

Grafton Merry Makers

SaratogaHotel & Casino, Tuesday, June 19, Senior Day 4hours of Gambling with a Buffet Lunch plus $10 Free Play. Price is $13 per person and includes both Buffet & Bus Driver Tip.Bus Pickup Times: Petersburgh Town Hall 7 am, Grafton Senior Center 7:15 am,Tamarack Plaza7:30 am. To sign up, please contact Frank Cuttone at 518-279-1521. Payment due June 1.Lake George Lunch Cruise on the Lac Du Saint Sacrement – Thursday, August 16 2hour Lunch Cruise on Lake George. Three hot entrees, Fish, Chicken, Vegetarian, Ham, Turkey Roast Beef, Cheeses Roll butter Coffee Tea and Desert. Ice Cream on return Trip self pay. Price is $40 per person, includes both Boat, Buffet & Bus Driver Tip. Payment Due August 1. Bus Pickup Times: Petersburgh Town Hall 8:30 am, Grafton Senior Center 8:45 am,Tamarac Plaza 9 am. To Sign up, please contact Frank Cuttone 518-279-1521.Please make Checks payable to: Grafton Merry Makers, C/O Betty Jean Kaufmann, 269 Hill Crest Ave., Troy 12180.

Lebanon Valley Seniors

For more information please call Mary at 518-733-0009. Tuesday, July 10 – Whale Watch out of Gloucester, Mass. Leave Stephentown at 8 am, New Lebanon at 8:15 am. Board Boat at 11:30 am; Lunch at Gloucester House; Cost $53- money is due by June 22. Wednesday, August 8 – Boston – Leave Stephentown at 7 am; New Lebanon at 7:15 am. Land& Water tour on the famous Duck Boat, spend time at the Boston Aquarium;time for shopping and lunch on your own at Quincey Market. Cost is $53 – Money is due by July 27.

Stephentown Seniors

For more information please call Judy at 518-733-5755.Monday& Tuesday, June 25 & 26 – Amish Trip: A trip to the Sight and Sound Theater for the play “Jesus.”Wednesday, July 25 – Mohegan Sun Casino – Uncasville, CT: Comps $15 Food and $15 Wheel Play.

Petersburg Sunshine Seniors

For more information please call Linda at 518-205-5651

Finger Lakes and 1000 Island – Monday-Thursday, August 20 – 23We are pleased to open the remaining seats to the general public! This is an opportunity to enjoy an in- depth scenic trip without work, worry and hassle. Just sit back and enjoy! For a copy of the flyer online email waltersmarylou@gmail.com. This4 day/3 night trip includes: Motorcoach transportation, 3 breakfast & 3 dinners, lodging, tips, the Corning Museum of Glass, Belhurst Castle, Willard Memorial Chapel, Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion, Wegman’s Market Place, Finger Lakes Winery Tour and tasting, National Soaring Museum, Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, Thousand Island Sightseeing Boat Cruise including a visit to the Boldt Castle and a souvenir gift. The cost for this fabulous trip: $557 double, $537 triple, $532 quad, $734 single. A $25 deposit is needed by June 15 and final payment due June 29. Call Frank Cattone 518-279-1521 or Linda Wescott518-205-5651 for further details or to make your reservation. Thursday,August 2: Another great show at The MacHayden Theater! Hunchback of Notre Dame,2 pm. Lunch buffet at Whitestone. Only 29 tickets left! $54 for both!! Times/pickups to follow. August 27: NY State Fair in Syracuse, NY. Monday is Senior Day, 60+ FREE! Great showsl ined up! Times/pickups to follow. $5 each includes bus tip. Thursday,October 4: Essex Steam train & Riverboat. Essex CT. Three and three quarter hour ride on both with lunch!! (Choice of Roast beef, beef tips, baked chicken,chicken parmesan). $60 Includes both rides and bus tip. Times/pickups to follow.

Berlin Seniors

For more information, please call Cindy at 518-733-0268.May 30 – Wednesday: The Bronx Zoo: $5 per person, wheelchairs are available. Meal and tip is not included in the price.

June 16 – Saturday: Mac-Hayden Theater for Funny Girl: 4 pm. Price is $54 a ticket, including a meal and tip at the White Stone Café.

August 14 – Tuesday Ingleside Mall: $5 per person. Meal and tip not included in price.