Averill Park, NY

Rita G. Brown – Smyth 77, of Blue Heron Drive died on Tuesday June 19, 2018, on the 14th Anniversary of her marriage to James E. Smyth, at St. Peter’s Hospital after a short illness. Born at home on Stuffle Street in Grafton on June 6, 1941, Rita was the daughter of the late George Gundrum and Charlotte Coonradt Momrow. Rita attended the Averill Park and Berlin Schools and was a graduate of Troy High School.

Rita had resided in the Poestenkill and Sand Lake area for many years and in 1959, she married Charles Legenbauer and served as executive secretary and bookkeeper for the family business, Legenbauer Gas & Oil, for 21 years. Rita married the late Lloyd Brown of Sand Lake, and worked for Jay Moulding of Cohoes, from 1981 until her retirement. She was a member of the Zion’s UCC in Taborton.

Survivors in addition to her husband include her children Edward (Karen) Legenbauer of Schodack, Carol (Hal) Nelson of Manchester, CT and James (Jean-e) Legenbauer of Poestenkill, her brothers Rynard and Gordon Gundrum, both of Grafton, Charles W. Momrow of Plattsburgh and John W. Momrow of Sand Lake, George Gundrum Jr. of Deland, FL., Peter Gundrum of Grafton, Gerry Gundrum of Grafton and her sisters Sally of Stephentown and Susan of Cropseyville and several grandchildren. Rita was predeceased by her sisters Virginia Horne, Bertha Rathbun, Elizabeth Esposito, Jan Ward and Hilda Goyer.

Friends are invited to join Rita’s family from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, July 15 at the Stephentown Valley Rod & Gun Club, Rte. 43, West Stephentown to celebrate Rita’s life.

Donations in memory of Rita Brown – Smyth may be made to the Zion’s UCC Taborton, 741 Taborton Road, Sand Lake, NY 12153.

