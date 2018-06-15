The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Outdoors With Trix

​Cinnamon Ferns (Osmunda cinnamomea​) are sporting their fertile fronds that began as green in color but now are cinnamon brown.

Photo by Trix Niernberger

Look for them in wet areas in the area woods. This one was found in a vernal pool in the Petersburgh forest.

