Outdoors With Trix

Cinnamon Ferns (Osmunda cinnamomea) are sporting their fertile fronds that began as green in color but now are cinnamon brown.
Look for them in wet areas in the area woods. This one was found in a vernal pool in the Petersburgh forest.
89 golfers took to the links Saturday, June 9 at the Dutch Haven Golf Course in Buskirk, to raise money for the Hoosick Area Churches Association Food Pantry, and by all accounts the tournament met and exceeded all expectations.
By Doug La Rocque The home of Scott Carpenter on North Shore Road (Babcock Lake) was fully engulfed in flames early Friday morning, June 8, when firefighters arrived on the scene.
By Doug La Rocque with Guy Changa The Bearcats Defense held firm, but special teams let the home team down in their season opener Saturday night, June 9.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).
By Alex Brooks At the Hoosick Falls School Board Meeting January 18, Superintendent Ken Facin announced that this will be Pamela Hatfield’s last year as the Business Manager of the District. She will be retiring at the end of the year.
